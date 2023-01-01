In the Uzumasa area, Tōei Studio Park is a rather touristy affair. It does, however, have some re-creations of Edo-period street scenes that give a decent idea of what Kyoto must have looked like before the advent of concrete.

The main conceit of the park is that real movies are actually filmed here. While this may occasionally be the case, more often than not it’s a show laid on for the tourists. Aside from this, there are displays relating to various aspects of Japanese movies and regular performances involving Japanese TV and movie characters, such as the Power Rangers, as well as ninja shows. This should entertain the kids – adults will probably be a little bored.