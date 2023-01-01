This pleasant temple complex is certainly a good counterpoint to the crowded and more famous temples nearby. Originally containing more than 60 structures, Ninna-ji was built in 888 and is the head temple of the Omuro branch of the Shingon school. The present temple buildings, including a five-storey pagoda, date from the 17th century.

On the extensive grounds you’ll find a peculiar grove of short-trunked, multi-petalled cherry trees called Omuro-no-Sakura, which draw large crowds in April. A separate fee (¥500) is charged to enter during blooming season.

Separate admission fees (an additional ¥500 each) are charged for both the Kondō (Main Hall) and Reihōkan (Treasure House), which are only open April to May and October to November.