Nomura Museum

This museum is a 10-minute walk north of Nanzen-ji. Exhibits include scrolls, paintings, implements used in tea ceremonies and ceramics that were bequeathed by business magnate Nomura Tokushiki. If you have an abiding interest in the tea ceremony or in Japanese decorative techniques such as lacquer and maki-e (decorative lacquer technique using silver and gold powders), this museum makes an interesting break from temple hopping.

The museum is currently closed for renovations, due to reopen September 2018.