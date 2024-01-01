Kizakura Kappa Country

Kizakura is worth a look if you're in the Fushimi area. The vast complex houses both sake and beer breweries (these are not open to the public), courtyard gardens and a small gallery dedicated to the mythical (and sneaky) creature Kappa. The restaurant-bar is an appealing option for a bite and a fresh-brewed ale.
