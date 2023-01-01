Gekkeikan Sake Ōkura Museum

The largest of Fushimi’s sake breweries is Gekkeikan, the world’s leading producer of sake. Although most of the sake is now made in a modern facility in Osaka, a limited amount is still handmade in a Meiji-era sakagura (sake brewery) here in Fushimi. The museum is home to a collection of artefacts and memorabilia tracing the 350-year history of Gekkeikan and the sake-brewing process.

There are English captions throughout and your ticket includes a 180ml sake bottle as a gift. If you wish to take a tour of the sake-producing process next door, you need to book in advance for the 15-minute tour in Japanese.

The museum is a 10-minute walk northeast of Chūshojima Station on the Keihan line. It takes about 15 minutes from Sanjo Keihan to Chūshojima Station (¥270). To get to the museum from the station, go right at the north exit, take a right down an unpaved road, a left at the playground, cross the bridge over the canal and follow the road around to the left; the museum is on the left.