Nichigin-dōri

Otaru

LoginSave

Once known as the 'Wall Street of the North', Nichigin-dōri is lined with elegant buildings that speak to Otaru's past life as a prominent financial centre.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Japan, Hokkaido, Otaru-shi, Otaru Canal at Night. (Photo by: JTB/UIG via Getty Images)

    Otaru Canal

    0.21 MILES

    Historic Otaru canal is lined with warehouses from the late 19th and early 20th centuries when this port city served as the financial centre of Hokkaidō…

  • Sapporo Beer Museum

    Sapporo Beer Museum

    20.59 MILES

    This legendary Sapporo attraction is in the original Sapporo Beer brewery, a pretty, ivy-covered brick building. There's no need to sign up for the tour;…

  • Cityscape of Sapporo at odori Park, Japan

    Ōdōri-kōen

    20.19 MILES

    This haven in the heart of the city is fully 13 blocks (1.5km) long, with the TV Tower at its eastern end. Among the green lawns and flower gardens are…

  • Ōkura-yama Ski Jump Stadium

    Ōkura-yama Ski Jump Stadium

    17.75 MILES

    This ski-jump slope was built on the side of Ōkura-yama for the Sapporo 1972 Winter Games. At 133.6m it's just slightly shorter than Sapporo TV Tower,…

  • Kaitaku-mura

    Kaitaku-mura

    27.18 MILES

    This expansive collection of historical buildings (and some recreations), in Nopporo Shinrin-kōen east of central Sapporo, shows the diversity of…

  • Ainu Culture Promotion Centre

    Ainu Culture Promotion Centre

    18.78 MILES

    Unlike other museums, where artefacts are kept behind glass, exhibitions here consist of replicas, handmade by members of Sapporo's Ainu community using…

  • Moerenuma-kōen

    Moerenuma-kōen

    22.24 MILES

    Completed in 2005, this former waste-treatment plant to the northeast of the central city is now an impressive reclaimed green belt. It was originally…

  • Hokkaidō Museum

    Hokkaidō Museum

    26.98 MILES

    This museum does an admirable job of explaining Hokkaidō's multilayered history, from the age of the woolly mammoths to the age of the steam locomotives,…

View more attractions

Nearby Otaru attractions

1. Bank of Japan Otaru Museum

0.06 MILES

The former Otaru branch of the venerable Bank of Japan (日本銀行), completed in 1912 and designed by the same architect who did Tokyo Station, has been so…

2. Otaru Canal

0.21 MILES

Historic Otaru canal is lined with warehouses from the late 19th and early 20th centuries when this port city served as the financial centre of Hokkaidō…

3. Otaru General Museum

0.28 MILES

This annexe of the Otaru Museum, known as the Ungakan (運河館), is housed in a restored warehouse dating from 1893 near the canal. It does a good job of…

4. Otaru Music Box Museum

0.56 MILES

This museum has clearly, uh, struck a chord: there are now five of them in town, with over 25,000 music boxes on display. Actually everything is for sale…

5. Nishin Goten

2.94 MILES

One of Otaru's must-see spots, this old herring house, once at the sea's edge, has been moved to a gorgeous bluff and has a number of artefacts and photos…

6. Ōkura-yama Ski Jump Stadium

17.75 MILES

This ski-jump slope was built on the side of Ōkura-yama for the Sapporo 1972 Winter Games. At 133.6m it's just slightly shorter than Sapporo TV Tower,…

7. Iwato Kannon-dō

17.81 MILES

This small temple fronts a 120m-long cave that has 33 statues of Kannon, the Buddhist deity of compassion, and is dedicated to road workers who lost their…

8. Hokkaidō-jingū

18.34 MILES

Dating back to 1869, this is one of the oldest shrines in Hokkaidō and is known for its spectacular cherry and plum blossoms in spring. It's inside…