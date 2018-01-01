Otaru Rickshaw Tour

Take a ride back in time when Otaru was a thriving, flourishing business and trade center of Hokkaido. From the rickshaw, enjoying a constant sea breeze, you will be able to see and feel the sturdiness of the stone-built houses in the harbor. Start your ride by meeting your guide, at any time of the day between 9.30am and 5.30pm, either right in front of the train station or at one of the bridges over the canal. Then, let us take you on a relaxing tour of Otaru, a small town with many hidden charms, which our guide will gladly help you discover. Depending on the season you might find that in the winter, the snow covered town turns into a romantic winter wonderland while in the summer it serves as a refreshing getaway.The tours described below are model routes. They may be further customized based on your preferred starting and ending point, the length of your tour and points of interests.30 Minute OptionStarting at the Asakusa Bridge, you will have a view of the canal, hemmed with warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the little, idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historical buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. The final leg of the tour will take you through the northern part of town with its various restaurants and sushi shops.45 Minute OptionStarting at the train station, continuing to the Asakusa bridge, from which you will have a view of a canal, hemmed with iconic warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historical buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. The final leg of the tour will take you through the northern part of town with its various restaurants and sushi shops.1 Hour OptionStarting at the train station, continuing to the port, you will have a view of the canal, hemmed with iconic warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historic buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. Before the guide will take you through the northern part of town, you will get to see the remaining train tracks of the very first railway in Hokkaido.2 Hour OptionStarting at the train station, continuing to the Asakusa Bridge, you will have a view of the canal, hemmed with iconic warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historic buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. From a park, enjoy the view of the harbor. Before the guide will take you through the northern part of town, you will get to see the remaining train tracks of the very first railway in Hokkaido. After passing by an old brick building, the Bank of Japan, the final leg of the tour will take you through the northern part of town with its various restaurants and sushi shops.