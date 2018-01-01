Welcome to Otaru
Otaru activities
Otaru Rickshaw Tour
Take a ride back in time when Otaru was a thriving, flourishing business and trade center of Hokkaido. From the rickshaw, enjoying a constant sea breeze, you will be able to see and feel the sturdiness of the stone-built houses in the harbor. Start your ride by meeting your guide, at any time of the day between 9.30am and 5.30pm, either right in front of the train station or at one of the bridges over the canal. Then, let us take you on a relaxing tour of Otaru, a small town with many hidden charms, which our guide will gladly help you discover. Depending on the season you might find that in the winter, the snow covered town turns into a romantic winter wonderland while in the summer it serves as a refreshing getaway.The tours described below are model routes. They may be further customized based on your preferred starting and ending point, the length of your tour and points of interests.30 Minute OptionStarting at the Asakusa Bridge, you will have a view of the canal, hemmed with warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the little, idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historical buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. The final leg of the tour will take you through the northern part of town with its various restaurants and sushi shops.45 Minute OptionStarting at the train station, continuing to the Asakusa bridge, from which you will have a view of a canal, hemmed with iconic warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historical buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. The final leg of the tour will take you through the northern part of town with its various restaurants and sushi shops.1 Hour OptionStarting at the train station, continuing to the port, you will have a view of the canal, hemmed with iconic warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historic buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. Before the guide will take you through the northern part of town, you will get to see the remaining train tracks of the very first railway in Hokkaido.2 Hour OptionStarting at the train station, continuing to the Asakusa Bridge, you will have a view of the canal, hemmed with iconic warehouses dating back to the Taisho era. Enjoy the view of the idyllic port, with mountains in the background. Admire historic buildings, dating back to the Meiji era. From a park, enjoy the view of the harbor. Before the guide will take you through the northern part of town, you will get to see the remaining train tracks of the very first railway in Hokkaido. After passing by an old brick building, the Bank of Japan, the final leg of the tour will take you through the northern part of town with its various restaurants and sushi shops.
Half-Day Otaru Walking Tour
The tour starts at Otaru Station, and covers the main attractions of the city center as you stroll along with a local guide. Your guide recommends spots that only a local would know. Otaru is an old, prosperous town in Hokkaido founded on trade, is now a popular tourist destination for many tourists both from Japan and abroad, and pairs well with a visit to the nearby Sapporo. The tour follows the landscape of the Ishikari Bay, upon which the Otaru port faces outward, and also introduces you to the nostalgic atmosphere of Otaru Canal, Sakaimachi Street and the “triangular market,” with its freshly caught fresh seafood, fruits, and delicious sweets on display. In addition, Suitengu (loosely translated as “water shrine”) will be visited at the end of the tour. This is a recommended scenic spot by local people, in a calm and quiet hillside part of the city, commanding a panoramic view over the Port of Otaru. Since the road up to Suitengu from Sakaimachi Street (known as “Foreigner Slope” due to its history) has 123 steps, visitors that are confident stair climbers should by all means take the challenge!
Shared Arrival Transfer : New Chitose Airport to Otaru City
Your driver will pick you up from the Shin Chitose Airport terminal to Otaru City dropping you right at the doorsteps of the address where you want to go.This is a door to door offer, cheaper than a taxi, more eco-friendly than your personal car and more comfortable than the public transport. When you book , you will need to advise your flight details and Otaru city hotels where you want to go.You need to go to the “Meeting Point” which is indicated in your reservation confirmation or service voucher. Your driver will hold a ‘Cherry Tomato’ Sign Board to meet and greet you.Will wait at meeting point 45 minutes after ETA until 80 minutes after ETA Will depart as soon as all passengers turn up.Baggage One Big Suite Case per Passengers, Tell us upon booking if you have many baggage. (Chargeable)Distinctive and dependable for on time pick – up and deliveries. Our gracious professional drivers will get you to your desired destination as quickly and safely as possible.But we cannot guarantee an English-speaking driver. Our Cherry Tomato customer support representative are always happy to assist you with all your questions or services concern about your trip in Japan.For emergency assistance during your Japan visit, you can contact our Emergency Assistance Team 24/7.Please booking now.Please note : Minimum of 4 Adult fares to activate the service. Baggage: One Big Suite Case per Passengers, Tell us upon booking if you have many baggage. (Chargeable) Additional baggage will be charged JPY1,000 per piece.Door-to-door service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a weekEarly morning / Late night : No surchargePlease provide :full name and age for all guestservice dateflight details i.e. flight number, airport code, ETA/ETDhotel details i.e. name, address, telephone and fax number;apartment details i.e. building name & addressapartment host name, phone number and email addressguest contact numberTotal Number of baggage
Shared Departure Transfer : Otaru City to Shin Chitose Airport
Enjoy a relaxing finish to your trip with a shared transfer to New Chitose Airport(CTS)from your hotel in Otaru.This is a door to door offer, cheaper than a taxi, more eco-friendly than your personal car and more comfortable than the public transport.Hotel pick-ups are scheduled to coincide with your flight departure time. Please provide your departing airline and hotel pick-up information at the time of booking.Will design to arrive airport 100 to 180 minutes before airplane take off for international flight (60 to 90 minutes for domestic flight)Distinctive and dependable for on time pick – up and deliveries. Our gracious professional drivers will get you to your desired airport as quickly and safely as possible. But we cannot guarantee an English-speaking driver.Our Cherry Tomato customer support representative are always happy to assist you with all your questions or services concern about your trip in Japan.For emergency assistance during your Japan visit, you can contact our Emergency Assistance Team 24/7.Please booking now.Please Note : Minimum of 4 Adult fares to activate the service. Baggage: One Big Suite Case per Passengers, Tell us upon booking if you have many baggage. (Chargeable)Additional baggage will be charged JPY1,000 per piece.Door-to-door service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a weekEarly morning / Late night : No surchargePlease provide : full name and age for all guestservice dateflight details i.e. flight number, airport code, ETA/ETDhotel details i.e. name, address, telephone and fax number;apartment details i.e. building name & addressapartment host name, phone number and email addressguest contact numberTotal Number of baggage
Private Transfer: New Chitose Airport to Otaru (15 Seater with Luggage)
Pick-up Location: New Chitose Airport or OtaruDrop-off Location: Otaru or New Chitose Airport The rate is a one-way private transfer. Guest can request to be picked up at New Chitose Airport and dropped off in Otaru, or to be picked up from Otaru and transfer to New Chitose Airport. Maximum passengers: 15 passengers with luggageChild seat and Infant seat are available for free of charge (Pre-booking is required).SkyExpress offers world-class private transfer services, complete with: Meet & greet with name board at arrival gate Refresher towels Free Wi-Fi on all our vehicle Each vehicle is tracked via GPS showing speed, location & heading No surcharge for early or late night transfers Inclusions: - Driver - Fuel - Insurance - Tax Extras: - Stopover (per hour or part thereof): 5,000 yen - Waiting Charges (per hour or part thereof): 6,000 yen - Additional Stop: 4,000 yen per stop (The fare includes 1 pick-up location and up to 2 drop-off locations within the same area. These details must be informed at the reservation.) Terms and conditions apply.
Private Sapporo and Otaru Sightseeing with Licensed Guide
[Itinerary: ]Pick up at the hotel you're staying (Centrally located Sapporo hotels)Transfer to Otaru by train or private vehicleSankaku seafood market (30min)Sushi Lunch at a local restaurant (1hr)Sakaimachi Street with Musical Box Museum, Kitaichi Glass, LeTAO (1.5hrs)Otaru Canal (15min)Return to Sapporo by train or private vehicleSapporo downtown walking --- Clock Tower, TV Tower, Odori Park, Former Hokkaido Government Office Building (1hr)Return to the meeting point**Tanaka Sake Brewery Kikkogura OR The Old Aoyama Villa can be included if you use a private vehicle.[Destinations: ]Otaru CanalBuilt in the 1920s as a channel connecting warehouses and the Port of Otaru, which thrived as the gateway to Hokkaido during the period of land reclamation. Stone-built warehouses and gas lamps stand along the 1140-meter-long canal, recalling the area’s heyday.Otaru Triangle (Sankaku) Market"Sankaku", it’s mean the triangle. The origin of the name is that the land and the roof is in the form of a triangle. Just 1 min from the JR Otaru station, then you can enjoy very fresh seafood like the salmon, salmon roe and sea urchin. Please enjoy your lunch here with delicious Hokkaido local food!Sakaimachi StreetSakaimachi Street is for shopping! You can enjoy the biggest Musical box museum in Japan, Kitaichi glass where you can purchase variety of beautiful glass and even you can have a tea time with famous Otaru sweets like LeTAO, Rokkatei and Kitakarou!Former Hokkaido Government Office BuildingLocal call "Akarenga" which mean "Red Bricks". Colorful flower in summer, and a snowman in winter welcome you to come. It's a popular spots to take photos in front of the flower gardens!Clock TowerThe symbolic building of Sapporo. The clock continues to run and keep time, and the chimes can be heard every hour.Sapporo TV TowerA landmark of Sapporo, is a 147.2 meters high TV tower with an observation floor 90 meters above the ground. It's the good location to see whole Odori Park and Sapporo city.Odori ParkThe park is a downtown oasis stretching approximately 1.5 km from east to west in central Sapporo. It hosts a variety of events.**Option A --- Tanaka Sake Brewery Kikkogura (w/ Vehicle)Enjoy free samples of Shiboritate Nama Genshu (fresh Japanese Sake) and 10 other kinds of sake made right on the premises.**Option B --- The Old Aoyama Villa (w/ Guide and Vehicle only)The gorgeous villa which took 6 years to build is a symbol of herring fishing history in Otaru.