Until snow falls in October, Tomita's fields are covered in a rainbow array of flowers. With the mountains of Daisetsuzan National Park as a backdrop, this is one of the most photographed spots in Hokkaidō. It's particularly known for its lavender (which peaks in early July), packaged in an array of goods – from pot-pourri to tea – that are sold here.

This place is so popular that from June to September, JR actually opens up a temporary train station known as Lavender Batake (ラベンダー畑; Lavender Farm) to accommodate the influx of visitors. Otherwise, the closest station is JR Naka-Furano.