This 15-hectare forested enclosure in northern Tokachi is home to 12 male higuma (who range in size from 300kg to 400kg!). The clever viewing facilities include a boardwalk 5m above ground and, for a little more yen, a heavily fortified bus – that looks like it was built for Jurassic Park – that cruises the park. The bears seem little fazed by both, and you're almost guaranteed to see at least one hanging around.

You'll need your own wheels to get to Bear Mountain. It's part of the Sahoro Resort (サホロリゾート) complex on Rte 38, 54km northeast of Obihiro and 66km southeast of Furano. Bear Mountain is, naturally, closed during the winter as all the bears are hibernating.