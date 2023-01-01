Otokoyama Sake Brewery Museum

Otokoyama, one of Japan's oldest and most esteemed breweries, was founded in Hyōgo prefecture centuries ago but since 1899 its sake has been made here in Asahikawa – all the better to take advantage of that mountain spring water coming from Daisetsuzan. You can peer through windows into the brewery, watch a short video on the brewing process and sample sake here (only if you aren't driving).

Take bus 67, 70, 71, 630, 667 or 669 from bus stop 18 in front of JR Asahikawa Station, and get off at Nagayama 2-jō 7-chōme (¥160, 20 minutes).