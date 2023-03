Known Japan-wide, the country's northernmost zoo attracts visitors with its stars from cold climates: polar bears and penguins. More interesting to travellers might be the enclosures featuring Hokkaidō native species, including Blakiston's Fish Owl, higuma (brown bear) and ezo-jika (Hokkaidō deer).

Shuttle buses (¥440, 40 minutes) run every 30 minutes from bus stop 6 in front of JR Asahikawa Station.