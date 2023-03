Sōunkyō is a string of gorges 15km long formed by the Ishikari-gawa, the very same Ishikari River that empties out into the Sea of Japan just north of Sapporo. A few kilometres southeast of town on Rte 39, there's a popular viewing station where you can see the waterfalls Ryūsei-no-taki (流星の滝; Shooting Stars Falls) and Ginga-no-taki (銀河の滝; Milky Way Falls). Well worth a detour if you're driving.