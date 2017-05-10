Welcome to Takayama
The town's present layout dates from the late 17th century and incorporates a wealth of museums, galleries and temples for a place of its compact size. Meiji-era inns, hillside shrines, and a pretty riverside setting beckon. Excellent infrastructure and friendly, welcoming locals seal the deal. Although its recent rise in popularity can sometimes take the sparkle off what was a little-known hamlet just a decade ago, there's still plenty worth visiting for – a stay during the shoulder seasons will afford a little more tranquility.
Takayama is easily explored on foot and is the perfect start or end point for sojourns into the Hida Region and the Northern Japan Alps.
Takayama Food and Culture Walking Day Tour
Meet your guide at a centrally located meeting point at 9:30am, then head out to enjoy a variety of local food and sake, learning about the special culinary culture and history in Takayama. Visit local shops, such as a saké brewery, a miso maker, the morning market and the local restaurant to have a short break. Discover the distinctive culture and history of Takayama with your knowledgeable guide while you go through the old town area, designated an area of Important Traditional Buildings by the Japanese Government. Enjoy the relaxing time with the rich atmosphere and soak-up the daily life in Takayama. This guided tour connects travelers and locals through food and culture, and you will find the sights of Japanese countryside through this tour.
Sake Tasting in Takayama
This is a beginner class for those who want to enjoy and understand sake. In this class, you can learn how sake is made, learn what the difference is between different kinds of sakes and find out how to choose the appropriate sake for you and your taste. This activity is not only sake tasting, but also other lectures about Japanese culture, history and tradition and how it is deeply connected to sake. After you finish this class, you can choose your favorite sake and food pairing with sake. By the end of the class, you will love drinking sake! There are a lot of sake brewery in Hida Takayama area but these sake brewery usually don’t offer English explanation on sake for international taveller. We want them to know how good is sake and there are so many different kinds of sake in Japan. We hope you will enjoy drinking sake in your home country bringing back what you learn sake in Takayama.
Takayama, Shirakawago, Kanazawa 3-Day Tour from Kyoto to Tokyo
Your 3-day tour puts the spotlight on Takayama, Shirakawago and Kanazawa, three historical Japanese cities considered by the guidebooks to be must-visit destinations. Each is famous in its own right: Takayama for its impeccably preserved Old Town, Shirakawago for its unique farmhouses and Kanazawa for its cultural heritage and samurai history.With a professional guide, enjoy tours to top attractions in each city, and enjoy leisure time in the evenings. No meals are included, giving you the flexibility to eat what you want and where you please. Your guide will factor in free time each day for meals, and offer recommendations for good places. Your one-way sightseeing adventure starts in Kyoto, from where you'll travel by train, local bus, taxi and coach between destinations before ending the tour in Tokyo. Your train travel is done independently, but tour guides and assistants accompany you to the station, help you during transfers and meet you on the other end.
Mountain Biking or Hiking on Mt Norikura and Takayama Tour from Tokyo
Takayama is known as a beautiful old town. On this tour, not only taking you there, we suggest you to join an activity on the way, hiking or biking on Mt. Norikura. It is a hidden scenic spot and known for summer mountain skiing. Just a green licensed bus, taxi or bycicle is allowed to go there to protect the natural enviroment. We go up to Mt. Norikura by our own vehicle, and reach to Ohana-batake that means a flower garden. You can see the blooming of alpine plants from May to June, and the splendid view of autumn leaves from September to October. If you are not a skilled hiker, you don't have to worry. We walk on flat paths just for 30 minutes.If you have your own bike, try to go downhill from Tatamidaira Ohanabatake located in 2702m height above sea level along the winding road! It must be memorable experience. We drop you off at Takayama station, Hotel Associa Takayama or Takayama Green Plaza Hotel, and the tour is ended. Takayama is a small town, so it is easy to go for sighseeing for walk. Our staff tells you how to get to your hotel and give you tips on looking around Takayama.
Takayama Sake Brewery Tour and Japanese Tapas Cooking
You will meet your friendly and knowledgeable tour guide at a centrally located meeting point at 1:30pm. Then walk through the traditional town and head out to one of the sake breweries. Your tour guide will explain to you about sake and see how sake is made by touring the inside which is normally closed to tourists. After the sake brewery tour, you will walk to the cooking studio to make some Japanese tapas. The local woman will show you how to make some tapas with some fresh, local vegetables and ingredients. You can enjoy your own tapas and sake at the end of the program. This tour is wonderful way to partake in the ancient and delicious sake culture of Hida.Funasaka Shuzo (Brewery)This is the traditional Takayama sake brewery where your tasty tour begins. Soak in the unique atmosphere on this first step into Hida’s proud food culture, and look forward to sampling it later along with tapas.Green Cooking StudioOpened in 2016, this studio emphasizes local culinary traditions in everything from the ingredients to the special utensils used to cook them. It is even patterned after the ancient residences around it, a fitting tribute to the cycle of life in Hida. Learn, cook and taste here!TapasTake a break with some locally-prized appetizers and sake. Snack on “Tsukemono Steak,” a mouth-watering combination of brassica pekinensis (Chinese cabbage), butter and eggs all fried to perfection, thick-cooked komo tofu crackers best enjoyed with cream cheese, sake leaves, and miso, and some sweet potatoes dressed with Aburae (Egoma) sauce, a delicious and healthy perilla seed garnish that is indispensable in many local dishes.SakeFinish everything with some fabulous original sake from Funasaka Shuzo, the Takayama sake brewery where you first began your tour. This sake, made with fresh rice harvested just this year, adds a celebratory finish to a great day!
Takayama City Bike Tour
Your journey to the old ages starts from learning about the foundation and history of Takayama with a local story and legend. You'll discover how people and samurai used to live in Takayama leisurely pedaling through the old town. Your guide will show you not only the history but also the local places such as nightlife for locals, amazing Japanese Alps/city view over the town, hidden café, where you would never know without a guide. You also stop for tasting local foods and talking with friendly locals in the Miyagawa morning market. After a 3 hour ride, you will discover the new aspects of Takayama.