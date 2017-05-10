Takayama Sake Brewery Tour and Japanese Tapas Cooking

You will meet your friendly and knowledgeable tour guide at a centrally located meeting point at 1:30pm. Then walk through the traditional town and head out to one of the sake breweries. Your tour guide will explain to you about sake and see how sake is made by touring the inside which is normally closed to tourists. After the sake brewery tour, you will walk to the cooking studio to make some Japanese tapas. The local woman will show you how to make some tapas with some fresh, local vegetables and ingredients. You can enjoy your own tapas and sake at the end of the program. This tour is wonderful way to partake in the ancient and delicious sake culture of Hida.Funasaka Shuzo (Brewery)This is the traditional Takayama sake brewery where your tasty tour begins. Soak in the unique atmosphere on this first step into Hida’s proud food culture, and look forward to sampling it later along with tapas.Green Cooking StudioOpened in 2016, this studio emphasizes local culinary traditions in everything from the ingredients to the special utensils used to cook them. It is even patterned after the ancient residences around it, a fitting tribute to the cycle of life in Hida. Learn, cook and taste here!TapasTake a break with some locally-prized appetizers and sake. Snack on “Tsukemono Steak,” a mouth-watering combination of brassica pekinensis (Chinese cabbage), butter and eggs all fried to perfection, thick-cooked komo tofu crackers best enjoyed with cream cheese, sake leaves, and miso, and some sweet potatoes dressed with Aburae (Egoma) sauce, a delicious and healthy perilla seed garnish that is indispensable in many local dishes.SakeFinish everything with some fabulous original sake from Funasaka Shuzo, the Takayama sake brewery where you first began your tour. This sake, made with fresh rice harvested just this year, adds a celebratory finish to a great day!