Private Kanazawa Day Tour by Chartered Vehicle
Your day begins with a 9am pickup from your hotel or another centrally located point in Kanazawa. Greet your driver — and guide, if selected — and plan your route. Your private tour is entirely customizable according to the interests of you and your travel companions.Recommended spots include:KenrokuenLocated next to Kanazawa Castle, the Kenrokuen garden is considered one of the top three most beautiful gardens in Japan. Visitors can enjoy a variety of trees and flowers that change colors throughout seasons.Kanazawa CastleKanazawa's symbolic icon, Kanazawa Castle was built in 1583. The well-restored castle is worth visiting to see the traditional skills of Japanese carpenters who carefully put the building together without the use of any nails.Omicho MarketLocated in the center of the city of Kanazawa, Omicho Market has been the largest fish market in Kanazawa since the Edo period (1615 - 1868). The market is filled with more than 200 specialty shops and is a great place to stop by for a fresh seafood lunch.Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at the original departure point.
Enjoy a Samurai Town with an Insider on a Full Day Small Group Tour of Kanazawa
After departure from your accommodation, this tour will visit Omicho market first. Omicho market is popular as the kitchen of Kanazawa citizens where seasonal fish and fruits gather, and it can be said that the crabs caught in the Sea of Japan face quite the fate, for it is here where the crabs are lined up, and then also the locally sourced fruit and oden's you can eat while walking around. You can enjoy this scene at your leisure. Next to Omicho market, you will visit Kanazawa Castle. Kanazawa castle, which is a symbol of Kaga Hyakumanges, was built in 1583 by Toshiie Maeda in full scale and was placed as a residence of 14 Maeda family of Kaga clan until 1869. All buildings other than Ishikawa gate and 30 Nagaya (row houses) have disappeared due to repeated fires, but since 1996 the public has benefited from Kanazawa Castle Park. In 2001, historical buildings were faithfully restored as best possible based on old pictures and old documents. The landscape has once again been revived for the present age. After lunch, you will visit Kenrokuen. Kenrokuen is one of the three famous Japanese national gardens, listed along with Mito Kairakuen and Okayama Korakuen. The garden boasts a beautiful appearance during every season, and the stunning winter snow hanging together with the famous Koji lanterns in Kanazawa. This is both a symbol and a must-see for Kanazawa sightseeing. At the end of the tour, you will visit Suzuki Daisenkan from Kenrokuen by way of Honda Forest Park. Suzuki Daisetsu Museum is a spot infused with the thoughts of a world-famous Buddhist philosopher, Suzuki Daisetsu, born Kanazawa, who made Zen culture widely known abroad. Further, Mr. Yoshio Taniguchi is represented here. He is famous for designing large portions of the New York Museum of Modern Art, in particular the extension and renovation of MoMA in 2004, consisting of three buildings, the "entrance building", the "exhibition building", the "thought space building." Here, various representations have been constructed. In the exhibits, it appears as though you passes through a long and narrow corridor that leads to a different space. There is freedom to think and feel as you wish, to touch, watch, and see things as they appear to you, as there is no formal explanation. There is also a space for the various world views of Zen, including the biggest attraction, "the garden of water glasses." Here there is a mysterious charm that draws in the visitor for whatever purpose that might be.
Kanazawa highlight private walking tour
This tour's highlights are as follows. Visit many important sightseeing spots in Kanazawa in one day! You could feel Edo(17-19th century) atmosphere about garden, district and craftsmanship. Then you could learn the Japanese history and culture with our friendly and knowledgeable guide!Your itinerary is as follows. You meetup at your hotel lobby with our guide. Then your private tour starts. At first, move to Ninja temple which is built on 17th century. At that time here was used as fort. After that we move to Omicho market and check regional seafood and vegetables. Then we move to Higashi Chaya-gai, traditional atmosphere district. At there, you could see Gold flake shop. Kanazawa is well known for great gold, so let's find secret.At last we move to Kenrokuen garden, which is known for one of Japanese the best three gardens, and finish our highlight tour. This tour is private customized tour, so please feel free to let us know your request!
One-day Muslim Friendly Tour of Kanazawa
