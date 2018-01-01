2-Day Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, Shirakawago and Hida Takayama Express Train Tour from Tokyo

Day 1: After meeting your tour conductor in the morning at Shinjuku Station, you will be traveling on the Limited Express Train ”Azusa” (depart between 7:00-8:00) and taken to the Matsumoto Station. Once you arrive, you will pass through the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route where you can experience a Japanese snowy wonderland until November. First, you will proceed to Ogizawa where the trolleybus will take you to the Kurobe Dam. Keep your eyes peeled as the greatness of the electric supplier’s water flows beneath you (for departures from late June thru middle October). You can simultaneously enjoy being surrounded by the Kurobe Gorge as well. After, head to Lake Kurobe, famous for its emerald water, by foot, then ride on a cable car to Kurobedaira where you can get a beautiful view of the surrounding natural ecosystem. Continue to Daikanbo by taking the ropeway from Kurobedaira for approx. 7-min before an exclusive coach bus will take you to the main destination, Murodo, where the snow wall corridor is located (until around 22nd June). You can take your time to feel the cold, brisk air and walk around for about 60 min. Then you will be taken by the exclusive coach bus to Bijodaira to ride on another cable car to Tateyama where you will be picked up by a coach bus to head to your accommodation at ”Hotel Crown Hills Kanazawa” in Ishikawa prefecture. Enjoy buffet dinner there including crab legs, beef steak and free refill of alcohol beverages for about an hour in total. Day 2: The next day, after buffet breakfast at the hotel, you will visit Kanazawa Castle Park, the symbol of the wealthy Kaga domain for around 50 min, also Hakuza where you will have 20 min for visiting the famous tea ceremony room completely covered in gold leaf. After, head to Higashi Chaya District with its quaint old streets with latticed window houses. Get acquainted with Japanese history and culture while strolling along the town for about 40 min. Later, the tour conductor will take you to Shirakawago, the World Heritage village where that is famous for farmhouses representative of traditional Japanese architectural history. The construction method for the farmhouse is called “Gassho-zukuri” which refers to the shape of the roofing that looks like a person's hands put together for praying. You can walk around to take some pictures for approx. 1 hour. Afterwards, head to Hida Takayama, a quaint old town. There you will be given about 60-min of free time to enjoy this unique streets soaking up the atmosphere of the town also known as "Little Kyoto" by the locals. Then you will head to Matsumoto Station to take the Limited Express Train ”Azusa” back to Shinjuku. Arrival time frame is between 20:00-22:07 (final scheduled time will be informed 1 week prior the departure date).