This small annexe of the town museum exhibits Edo- and Meiji-era karakuri ningyō (marionettes). On Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am and 2pm you can see the wooden characters in action. On Friday and Saturday between 10am and 4pm there are demonstrations of how the puppets are made by artisan Tamaya Shobei the ninth, who is the only living karakuri ningyō master from an unbroken lineage.