Welcome to Treasure Beach
Treasure Beach is the generic name for four coves – Billy’s Bay, Frenchman’s Bay, Calabash Bay and Great Bay. It’s said Scottish sailors were shipwrecked near Treasure Beach in the 19th century, accounting for the presence of fair skin, green eyes and reddish hair among the local population. The area’s residents are known for their strong community spirit. Collectives such as the Treasure Beach Women’s Group and the Treasure Beach Foundation bring locals and expats together to work on projects relating to housing, education and local culture.
Top experiences in Treasure Beach
Treasure Beach activities
3-Day Jamaica Sightseeing Tour from Montego Bay
Day 1 – Montego Bay to Treasure Beach: We meet at the departure Hotel at 8:15am for orientation and depart at 9:00am for Treasure Beach. Today we visit the Appleton Estate Rum Factory and see sugar cane become magically transformed into Jamaica’s premium rums. Sample blends for age, taste and strength - pick up a bottle (or two) to take home. We end the tour at the bar where you are allowed to serve yourself! From Appleton we will head to Treasure Beach with a stop in Middle Quarters (famous for peppered shrimp) to experience Jamaican street food for lunch or you can opt instead to try the local fast food, called the patty, available with different types of fillings. Tonight our lodgings are in Treasure Beach. Day 2 - Treasure Beach to Negril (B, L): Today you'll have, possibly, one of the most unique experiences of your life with our Dolphin Quest, Black River Safari and the Pelican Bar activity. We travel about 10 minutes offshore in a quest to encounter the local dolphins on their morning swim. From there, we’ll head to where the Caribbean Sea meets the Black River and cruise upstream to see the Jamaican crocodile and over 100 spices of birds native to the Black River Morass . See how the locals use the river for their livelihood – fishing and shrimping. Once we arrive upstream we’ll stop at the Jamaica Discovery spot where we’ll have a local lunch and you can be like Tarzan and Jane and swing into the rejuvenating waters of the Black River. Believe it or not today’s highlight is yet to come - leaving Black River our next destination is Pelican Bar. Picture a mass of driftwood, nailed together to create a basic structure, covered by a thatch roof and supported by stilts, sitting on a sandbar in the middle of the Caribbean Sea. This quaint island-in-the-sea lounge is like nothing you’ve ever seen. At Pelican Bar, have a drink, swim, sunbathe or just chill and soak up the lazy sun-drenched vibe. By mid-afternoon we'll be back on our bus and making our way to Negril and we'll arrive in time to watch the incomparable Negril sunset from the iconic Rick's Cafe - famous for its picturesque views and the thrill of cliff diving. Tonight our lodgings are in Negril. Day 3 – Negril to Montego Bay (B): Today it’s about the beach - seven (7) miles of it to enjoy! Walk the beach, re-visit the cliffs, rock dive, scuba dive, snorkel, wind surf, parasail or do nothing at all and relax in a hammock. A day's end we leave Negril and head back to Montego Bay. However, if you want to stay longer in Negril or if you are staying elsewhere in Jamaica we’ll assist you accordingly.
3-days Jamaica Sightseeing Tour of Treasure Beach and Negril departing from Kingston
