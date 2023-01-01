Portland Bight Protected Area

Created in 1999, this 1876-sq-km protected area comprises Jamaica’s largest natural reserve with 210 sq km of dry limestone forest and 83 sq km of wetlands, as well as precious coral reefs (two-thirds of the protected area lies offshore). This vital habitat is managed by the Caribbean Coastal Area Management Foundation.

There is a modern visitor center with a raised boardwalk through the mangroves and a birdwatching hide. Guides are also available, but you must book all visits at least 24 hours in advance (tours are offered on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays).