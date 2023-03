Avant-garde Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava’s 2008 bridge over the Grand Canal has been called many things: a fish tail, a glass tongue, pleasingly streamlined, displeasingly wheelchair-inaccessible and torture if you're lugging bags to and from the bus station. Some prefer the bridge by night, viewed as a ghostly streak of light reflected in the Grand Canal; others appreciate daylight, which reveals its red ribbed-steel underbelly.