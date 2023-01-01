Chiesa di San Geremia

This hefty-domed 18th-century church contains the body of St Lucy (Santa Lucia), one of the early church's most famous martyrs, who was killed in Syracuse in AD 304. Her body was stolen from Constantinople in 1204 and moved to San Geremia after the Palladian church of Santa Lucia was demolished in the 19th century to make way for the train station. It's now displayed in a glass case in its own chapel (visitable by pre-booked tour only), her face covered by a bronze mask.