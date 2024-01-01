Trono d'Attila

Murano, Burano & the Northern Islands

This 5th-century marble throne is said to have been used by Attila the Hun when his horde swept south, terrorising the Roman city of Altino. In fact, the Huns never reached Torcello and the throne was the seat of the magister militum, the military governor of the island, used when administering justice.

