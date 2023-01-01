Chiesa di San Martino

Sixteenth-century St Martin's Church, with its worryingly wonky 53m-high campanile (bell tower), is worth a peek for Giambattista Tiepolo’s 1725 La Crocifissione (near the rear on the left), showing the Madonna collapsed at the foot of the Cross, grey with grief. The 19th-century Russian icon near the main altar is the Madonna di Kazan, a masterpiece of enamelwork with astonishingly bright, lifelike eyes.

Neighbouring St Barbara's Chapel (accessed from the square) contains relics of the saint and an interesting mosaic of her holding the Empire State Building instead of her usual tower.