Like rings around a tree, Todi's history can be read in layers: the interior walls show Todi's Etruscan and even Umbrian influence, the middle walls are an enduring example of Roman know-how, and the 'new' medieval walls boast of Todi's economic stability and prominence during the Middle Ages.
Private Departure Transfer: Umbria Hotels to Rome
Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private airport transport service from your Umbria hotel to central Rome or Fiumicino Airport.The transfer service covers hotels throughout the entire Umbria region, including the popular vacation towns of Assisi, Perugia, Orvieto, Norcia, Gubbio, Spoleto, Todi and Casarta della Marmore. When your vacation in the charming inland region is over, simply meet your driver at your hotel at a prearranged time. Then, settle into your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle, use the wifi if you wish, and head straight to Rome.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details or Rome hotel details as well as your Umbria hotel accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 - 48 hours prior to your departure from Umbria, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Private tour of Todi with a local guide
Jacopone from Todi, poet and Franciscan friar but furthermore author of Stabat Mater Dolorosa, one of the greatest Latin hymns of all time, was born there. You will visit Saint Fortunato church which preserves his tomb. Just few steps out of the city centre you will see the Renaissance architecture of Santa Maria della Consolazione, built to preserve a 15th century image which performed a miracle which attracted a flood of pilgrims to the town. Twenty years ago Todi, this little town perched on a hill in the Tiber Valley in Italy, was celebrated as the world's most liveable town, a modern paradise. That was the conclusion reached after a lengthy study by a team from the University of Kentucky.
Private Arrival Transfer: Rome to Umbria
Arrange your private transfer for a time to suit your schedule, and then meet your friendly driver at your Rome hotel or Rome Fiumicino Airport to travel directly to your hotel in Umbria. The transfer service covers hotels throughout the entire Umbria region, including the popular vacation towns of Assisi, Perugia, Orvieto, Norcia, Gubbio, Spoleto, Todi and Casarta della Marmore.Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs will be covered by this private transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation in Italy’s beautiful Umbria region! Simply meet your driver, sit back and relax and use the onboard wifi, if you wish!When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight or Rome hotels details as well as your Umbria accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Rome, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
A Fantastic Journey
Day 1 Siena Arrival with own means of transport, welcome from the staff.Presentation of the trip, assembly and preparation of bikes. Welcome drink.Dinner at medieval Monteriggioni CastleDay 2 Siena-Montalcino 75kmAfter an excellent breakfast, departure towards Monteroni D'Arbia on quieter secondary roads, through the magnificent Val d'Arbia. We will then continue towards Asciano, with its splendid Monte Oliveto Maggiore abbey. Riding up and down between hills and cypress trees you will arrive at Buonconvento, in the Ombrone valley. The final stretch of the day’s ride takes us to our destination today: Montalcino. This town is well-known for the production of the famous Brunello wine, here we will visit a local winery. A dinner delicious tasting a glass of Brunello is waiting for us.Day 3 Montalcino –Acquapendente 72kmAnother superb day through villages surrounded by breathtaking nature.San Quirico d'Orcia is the first village we encounter, the spa in its hamlet Bagno Vignoni is famous. Radicofani, a wonderful village dominated by a castle, is waiting for us along the way. Finally, we ride into the Lazio region at Acquapendente, where we will be justly rewarded for our efforts with a visit of the historical.Day 4 Acquapendente-Lake Bolsena 60 kmA change of scenery is the main feature of today’s ride: we ride back into the Tuscany region and arrive in Sorano and Pitigliano, with its characteristic historical centre called "Little Jerusalem" because of the presence of an ancient Jewish community.This enchanting village will leave you astonished. After leaving Pitigliano we head for Lake Bolsena, a destination that coincides with our return to the Lazio region. Here, a very different landscape will provide the ideal setting for an evening in good company and a delicious dinner in the extraordinary village of Civita di Bagnoregio.Day 5 Lake Bolsena-Todi 72 kmToday’s ride is through rolling hills but is never overly challenging. Lake Corbara are waiting for usWe then continue through the beautiful province of Terni and head to Todi.Here a very good “aperitivo” will kick off our relaxing evening.Day 6 Todi - Assisi 62kmAnother exciting, but less demanding, day on our trip. We arrive in Valle Umbra and ride with Assisi always on the horizon, and also our destination. When we have settled into our accommodation,with our minibus we will visit Assisi, at the foot of Mount Subasio. We will take our dinner in Assisi, surrounded by the history and spirituality.Day 7 SienaBreakfast and transfer by minibus to Siena
Balloon Adventures Italy, hot air balloon rides over Assisi, Perugia and Umbria
You will start your enchanting Hot Air Balloon Ride nice and early by meeting us at Cantina Dionigi (Via Madonna della Pia, 44 , Bevagna) at around 6:30am. We can provide, on request, transfers from your accommodation from Assisi, Montefalco, Perugia, Spello, Trevi, Foligno, Bevagna, Spoleto,Todi. Our take-off site is only 300m from the meeting point. You can either walk among olive groves to the take-off site, or hop into our minibuses and go for a minute long drive. Your balloon will be prepared by our crew and ready to fly. You will be given a safety briefing and then climb into the Hot Air Balloon piloted by one of the world’s most experienced pilots: Captain Peter, who has over 3600 flights under his belt. Feel the excitement as your Hot Air Balloon gently lifts up! After that you can relax, take photos and watch the magic unfold. Our basket can accommodate from 8 up to 18 passengers, so there is plenty of space for you to admire the view as we fly over the green hills of the Umbrian countryside dotted with beautiful medieval cities and villages. We are fortunate to take off in sight of one of the most revered sites in Italy: Assisi. Imagine, the air is calm, fresh, the land is quiet, and the farmers are just beginning to work on their land. A serene landscape that is unequalled in beauty. After your approximately one-hour Hot Air Balloon Ride, enjoy a smooth touchdown and step back onto “terra firma”. The fun continues when we take you back to Cantina Dionigi Winery to enjoy a great Umbrian style breakfast. If you are not opposed to drinking a bit of wine before midday, you may even like to sample some of their excellent wines! Please leave your morning free for the activity as you may want to relax after the flight and spend more time at the winery.
Private transfer from Rome city or airport to Umbria Assisi-Perugia-Orvieto area
Take the stress out of your arrival or departure at Fiumicino or Ciampino Airports in Rome, or Rome city center, and pre-book a comfortable, convenient, and affordable private transfer to Assisi, Perugia, Orvieto, Todi or Spoleto area.Available 24 hours a day, all year round, a driver will meet you at the airport (or your hotel lobby for departures) for the 2-hours transfer to your hotel, agriturismo, or other locations in Umbria.Sit back and relax as you travel through the Garden of Italy, enjoying views of the rolling hills of the countryside while your driver takes the strain of Italy’s unpredictable roads.More reliable than taxi services, the transfers also offer privacy and the flexibilty of luxury vehicles tailored to your group size and number of bags.