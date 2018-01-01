A Fantastic Journey

Day 1 Siena Arrival with own means of transport, welcome from the staff.Presentation of the trip, assembly and preparation of bikes. Welcome drink.Dinner at medieval Monteriggioni CastleDay 2 Siena-Montalcino 75kmAfter an excellent breakfast, departure towards Monteroni D'Arbia on quieter secondary roads, through the magnificent Val d'Arbia. We will then continue towards Asciano, with its splendid Monte Oliveto Maggiore abbey. Riding up and down between hills and cypress trees you will arrive at Buonconvento, in the Ombrone valley. The final stretch of the day’s ride takes us to our destination today: Montalcino. This town is well-known for the production of the famous Brunello wine, here we will visit a local winery. A dinner delicious tasting a glass of Brunello is waiting for us.Day 3 Montalcino –Acquapendente 72kmAnother superb day through villages surrounded by breathtaking nature.San Quirico d'Orcia is the first village we encounter, the spa in its hamlet Bagno Vignoni is famous. Radicofani, a wonderful village dominated by a castle, is waiting for us along the way. Finally, we ride into the Lazio region at Acquapendente, where we will be justly rewarded for our efforts with a visit of the historical.Day 4 Acquapendente-Lake Bolsena 60 kmA change of scenery is the main feature of today’s ride: we ride back into the Tuscany region and arrive in Sorano and Pitigliano, with its characteristic historical centre called "Little Jerusalem" because of the presence of an ancient Jewish community.This enchanting village will leave you astonished. After leaving Pitigliano we head for Lake Bolsena, a destination that coincides with our return to the Lazio region. Here, a very different landscape will provide the ideal setting for an evening in good company and a delicious dinner in the extraordinary village of Civita di Bagnoregio.Day 5 Lake Bolsena-Todi 72 kmToday’s ride is through rolling hills but is never overly challenging. Lake Corbara are waiting for usWe then continue through the beautiful province of Terni and head to Todi.Here a very good “aperitivo” will kick off our relaxing evening.Day 6 Todi - Assisi 62kmAnother exciting, but less demanding, day on our trip. We arrive in Valle Umbra and ride with Assisi always on the horizon, and also our destination. When we have settled into our accommodation,with our minibus we will visit Assisi, at the foot of Mount Subasio. We will take our dinner in Assisi, surrounded by the history and spirituality.Day 7 SienaBreakfast and transfer by minibus to Siena