Southern Tuscany
This is an intriguing part of Tuscany, home to wild scenery and evocative reminders of Italy's Etruscan heritage. Usually referred to as the Maremma, its highlights include the intensely atmospheric Città del Tufo archaeological park, a network of Etruscan tombs and mysterious sunken roads known as vie cave in the countryside around the towns of Pitigliano, Sovana and Sorano. Further north, more Etruscan heritage can be explored at the archaeological sites of Roselle and Vetulonia, and in the archaeological museum at one of Tuscany's most charming Renaissance–era hilltop towns, Massa Marittima.
An embarrassment of natural riches here means you can travel from sandy beaches to snowy mountains in just a few hours, passing wildlife-packed marshes and vine-covered slopes en route. The activities on offer are irresistible: swim, hike, horse ride and mountain bike by day before recharging over flavoursome Maremmese food and wine in secluded agriturismi (farm stay accommodation) by night.
- IIl Giardino dei Tarocchi
Twenty-two oversized Gaudí-influenced sculptures tumble down a hillside at this fantastical sculpture garden created by Franco-American artist Niki de…
- PParco Regionale della Maremma
This spectacular regional park incorporates the Uccellina Mountain Range, marshy plains and 20km of unspoiled coast. Access is limited to 12 signed…
- PParco Archeologico 'Città del Tufo'
The picturesque towns of Pitigliano, Sovana and Sorano form a triangle enclosing a dramatic landscape where local buildings have been constructed from the…
- MMuseo Archeologico e d'Arte della Maremma
Grosseto's major tourist drawcard features an archaeological museum on the ground floor and a museum of ecclesiastical art upstairs. Items unearthed from…
- RRiserva Naturale Provinciale Diaccia Botrona
The marshes surrounding the coastal town of Castiglione della Pescaia are an important shelter for migrating birds, and this 12.7-sq-km nature reserve off…
- RRoselle
In the 7th century BC Roselle (Rusellae) was already an Etruscan town; it fell under Roman control in the 3rd century BC. Although there are no great…
- PParco Renato Pollini
Conveniently located next to Porta Corsica, this park is home to a large and extremely popular children's playground filled with well-maintained equipment…
- CCaravaggio's Tomb
One of the greatest painters of the Renaissance, Michelangelo Merisi Caravaggio, died in Porto Ercole on 18 July 1610 after a tempestuous and short life…
- CCattedrale di San Lorenzo
Grosseto's late-13th-century duomo has a distinctive Sienese character and a particularly beautiful rose window above the main entrance. Much of the…
