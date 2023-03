Sheltering behind an anonymous facade, this Ashkenazi synagogue in Siena's former Ghetto once serviced a community of 500. Sadly, a mere 50 Jews now live in the city. Functioning since 1731, the synagogue's rococo-style interior with its distinctive green-and-white colour scheme resembles an ornate church and can be visited on an enjoyable guided tour in which the history of the building and of Jews in Siena is recounted. Tours depart every 30 minutes.