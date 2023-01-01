Completed in 1348, this 87m-high red-brick-and-travertine bell tower commands magnificent views from its highest levels. Its name (The Tower of Eater) comes from Giovanni di Balduccio, nicknamed 'Mangiaguadagni' (Eat the Earnings), who was employed by the municipality between 1347 to 1360 to beat the hours on its bell. The role of bell-beater was later performed by an automaton, which, in memory of its predecessor, was called Mangia. The remains of this automaton are now in the Palazzo Pubblico's courtyard.