Tuscany Wine Country Small Group Tour with Tasting from Rome

Start your day with a pickup from your centrally located Rome hotel. Then, sitting comfortably in a luxury minivan, make your way out of the city to Tuscany’s UNESCO-listed Val d'Orcia region. As you travel, gaze out at the idyllic countryside and listen to your driver-guide share details of the day’s itinerary.Make your first stop in the hilltop town of Montepulciano, known for its Vino di Nobile and Rosso di Montepulciano wines. With your driver-guide and small group, traverse the cobbled streets and have your camera ready as you pass buildings that date back to the Renaissance and Middle Ages. Then, visit an atmospheric wine cellar located in subterranean tunnels once used as tombs by the Etruscan people. Here you’ll also enjoy free time to explore this picturesque town on your own.Next head to the charming medieval village of Bagno Vignoni, located on a hill surrounded by the Valley Orcia river and famous also for its thermal waters used since Roman times - the village is built around its central 'piazza of water', a huge pool of thermal water. Spend some time walking around this beautiful and unique village and capture the vibrant atmosphere of the place.Continue on to Montalcino wine area, famous for its rich Brunello di Montepulciano wine. Enjoy a tour of a prestigious winery to learn about its winemaking methods. After exploring the vineyards and cellars, treat your taste buds to another tasting session while you savor a light lunch of cured meat, cheese, bruschetta and extra virgin olive oil.Your final stop of the day is the UNESCO World Heritage–listed town of Pienza, whose layout was designed by Pope Pius II in the 14th century. With time here to spend at your leisure, revel in the relaxed atmosphere and marvel at the town’s stunning ancient architecture. You might also wish to purchase some Pecorino cheese, Pienza’s most famous export.When the time comes, meet back up with your driver-guide and relax on the journey back to your hotel in Rome.