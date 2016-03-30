Welcome to Montepulciano
Top experiences in Montepulciano
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Montepulciano activities
Tuscany in One Day Sightseeing Tour from Rome
Heading north out of Rome by luxury coach, your Tuscany day trip first takes you to Montepulciano, famous for its vino and views! Nestled in southern Tuscany, Montelpulciano is a Renaissance hill-town, famed for its Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, a red wine. With your guide, take a walking tour and see the Florentine-style clock tower, the Etruscan city walls, medieval wine cellars and the interestingly unfinished Duomo.After a stop for photos, get back on your coach to travel west into the heart of Tuscany, to the area surrounding Montalcino. Here you'll visit the gorgeous Sant' Antimo Abbey, where the stone walls ring with the sound of Gregorian chants, before admiring the views over the town's vineyards. The rich Brunello di Montepulciano red wine is produced at these vineyards, and you'll sample a glass over a three-course lunch at one of the area's traditional farms! Featuring produce grown on the farm, your lunch allows you to dine in true Tuscan style before enjoying a wine tasting of each of the wines grown on site.Spend part of your afternoon in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town of Pienza, where you'll have approximately 45 minutes to explore at your leisure. The town's layout was designed by Pope Pius II in the 14th century, as he wanted to transform the look of his birthplace. As you explore independently, soak up the serene ambience that stays true to the Pope's vision, and marvel at the town’s beautiful ancient architecture. Be sure to look in the shops for Pienza's most famous product – Pecorino cheese!As your day comes to an end, meet your guide back at the coach for the relaxing return journey to Rome.
Taste of Italy Food Tour to Chianti and Umbria from Rome
Start your experience with a pickup from your Rome hotel or meet your guide in the city center and board your air-conditioned coach. Listen to interesting facts about the Italians’ famous love of food and enjoy the views as you head north into lush, southern Tuscany.Arrive in Cortona and enjoy a walk through the heart of this walled hill town, which is little changed since medieval times. Admire the ocher-colored houses that line the cobbled lanes and piazzas and listen as your guide recounts its history and recent surge in popularity for featuring in 'Under the Tuscan Sun', American writer Frances Mayes’ tales of life in Tuscany in the 1990s. Perhaps enjoy some free time to look around the picture-postcard streets independently and maybe visit the 19th-century Cathedral of St Margaret (Basilica di Santa Margherita), perched on the hilltop.Continue along the banks of Lake Trasimeno in Umbria, and stop for lunch at an authentic farmhouse restaurant. Enjoy a tempting 4-course of regional dishes, washed down with drinks (own expense). Please see the Itinerary for a sample menu.With your appetite sated, drive through the rolling Chianti countryside to the charming hilltop town of Montepulciano, known for its ruby-red Vino di Nobile and Rosso di Montepulciano wines, produced here since early medieval times. Visit one of the town’s oldest rock-cut wine cellars and hear how the region’s wines are produced as you run your palate by some of the varieties.After your wine sampling, return to Rome, where your tour ends with a drop-off at your hotel or a choice of points in the center.
Small-Group Montepulciano and Pienza Day Trip from Siena
Meet your friendly guide in central Siena and head out of town in a comfortable minivan on one of Tuscany's panoramic roads, passing through the characteristic clay hills known as the Crete Senesi. Arrive first in the beautiful town of Pienza, which was entirely planned out by Pope Pius II, the humanist pope, to be the ideal Renaissance town. Pienza is rightly considered the gem of the Val d’Orcia region; the town and the entire Val d’Orcia are World Heritage Sites. You'll have time to spend at leisure here, so make the most of it by shopping or exploring the pretty alleyways of this small town at your leisure. As you leave Pienza, enjoy the fantastic views of Tuscany’s famous picture-perfect scenery.Your next stop is a local dairy farm, where you’ll feast on a wholesome and refreshing lunch (included) of fresh ingredients mostly produced on the farm. You’ll also enjoy a tasting of Italy’s salty Pecorino cheese, hear about the cheese-making process, visit the farm’s animals and learn about the lifestyle of the area. In the afternoon, travel to Montepulciano, one of Tuscany’s biggest hill towns, located on a steep hill overlooking the amazing landscape of the Tuscany-Umbria border. With your guide, take a short walk around town to see the Piazza Grande at the top of the hill. You’ll then have free time to visit the town’s many stores, palaces or churches. On request, visit a winery to enjoy a tasting of Montepulciano’s renowned wine and tour the wine cellars before your relaxing ride back to Siena.
Montalcino, Orcia Valley, Pienza Wine and Cheese from Florence
The tour begins with a drive through the rolling, grape-clad scenery leading us to Montalcino. Once here, you can breathe in the timeless character of this hill town with its narrow and winding alleyways and squares. The town is also the home of the world-famous Brunello wines. Visit a famous and renowned wine cellar set on an estate with a rich history. Here you can taste these rich and aged wines and receive expert advice and suggestions from a connoisseur.Go up to the top of the town along alleys and streets lined with flower-covered houses and peeks of the plains spreading out before you. Here you can feast your eyes and breath in the history and culture of the place.Continue on to the perfect Renaissance model of a city: Pienza. Perched on a hill top, the town seeps history and also offers one of the best cheeses in the world: Pecorino. You'll be given the chance to taste the best of the cheeses (included in the tour price) and then you'll have free time to look at the palaces and piazzas of this Florence in miniature.The last stop is the elegant and refined hill town of Montepulciano. It stands 605 meters above sea level, encircled by massive fortifications. It really is like walking into the past. But now a days it's home to the highly esteemed Vino Nobile. Here you will take part in your second wine tasting session whilst visiting the cellar where the wine is stored.A perfectly tasteful way to explore one of the regions most loved by true and discerning Tuscans.
Tuscan Food and Wine Tour of Val d'Orcia from Florence
This unique tour will let you discover one of Tuscany’s beloved areas: Val d’Orcia. The harmony and placid beauty of its landscape have become synonymous with the word “Tuscany.” With a guide, you'll experience a blend of art, landscapes, tastes and history. And, of course you will discover the wine traditions that characterize the land. After leaving Florence, you'll start your visit in Montalcino, where you'll sample wine and local snacks in a winery. In the afternoon, your guide will lead you around town, allowing you to discover its charms.Continue with a visit to Pienza, a jewel of the Val d’Orcia whose gastronomic traditions has spread around the world Learn about its famous produce, such as pecorino cheese, and enjoy free time to soak up the town’s atmosphere and folklore. Bring a camera; you'll have ample chance to take photos of the landscape. End your tour with a visit to Montepulciano to see its stately Renaissance buildings and the refined beauty of its churches. Hear tales of the Nobile di Montepulciano wine, which has come to be a symbol of the city. Then, the best part: sample it in a local winery. Finally, relax on the journey back to Florence.
Tuscany Wine Country Small Group Tour with Tasting from Rome
Start your day with a pickup from your centrally located Rome hotel. Then, sitting comfortably in a luxury minivan, make your way out of the city to Tuscany’s UNESCO-listed Val d'Orcia region. As you travel, gaze out at the idyllic countryside and listen to your driver-guide share details of the day’s itinerary.Make your first stop in the hilltop town of Montepulciano, known for its Vino di Nobile and Rosso di Montepulciano wines. With your driver-guide and small group, traverse the cobbled streets and have your camera ready as you pass buildings that date back to the Renaissance and Middle Ages. Then, visit an atmospheric wine cellar located in subterranean tunnels once used as tombs by the Etruscan people. Here you’ll also enjoy free time to explore this picturesque town on your own.Next head to the charming medieval village of Bagno Vignoni, located on a hill surrounded by the Valley Orcia river and famous also for its thermal waters used since Roman times - the village is built around its central 'piazza of water', a huge pool of thermal water. Spend some time walking around this beautiful and unique village and capture the vibrant atmosphere of the place.Continue on to Montalcino wine area, famous for its rich Brunello di Montepulciano wine. Enjoy a tour of a prestigious winery to learn about its winemaking methods. After exploring the vineyards and cellars, treat your taste buds to another tasting session while you savor a light lunch of cured meat, cheese, bruschetta and extra virgin olive oil.Your final stop of the day is the UNESCO World Heritage–listed town of Pienza, whose layout was designed by Pope Pius II in the 14th century. With time here to spend at your leisure, revel in the relaxed atmosphere and marvel at the town’s stunning ancient architecture. You might also wish to purchase some Pecorino cheese, Pienza’s most famous export.When the time comes, meet back up with your driver-guide and relax on the journey back to your hotel in Rome.