Chiesa di Santa Maria Immacolata

It's a short but steep climb up to this 17th-century church, which is known for its finely crafted wooden altarpiece. You'll also find here a delightful presepe (nativity scene), just to the left after entering the church. Press the button to bring the scene to life – complete with thunder and lightning, masticating cows, flickering fires, and dozens of mechanised villagers (cobblers, fishers, knife sharpeners and even card players).

The small plaza in front offers a fabulous view over the Baia del Silenzio.