Museo Archeologico e della Città

Spread across the 3rd and 4th floors of the photogenic Palazzo Fascie, Musel delves into Sestri Levante's past with interactive exhibitions and displays of archaeological finds – some of which were uncovered from underwater sites. The scope is quite broad and features works from the Palaeolithic period, the Roman era and the Middle Ages. The 3rd floor takes you up into the 20th century, addressing major upheavals in the region brought on by migration, war and the rise of industry.