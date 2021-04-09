Backed by lush hillsides covered in olive trees and oaks, the faded pink and orange houses of Tellaro overlook several small bays on a ruggedly beautiful stretch of the Italian Riviera coastline. Just a few narrow lanes wind through the tightly compact village, past hidden squares and scenic overlooks before reaching the rocky shore. Sit on the square near the Chiesa San Giorgio and imagine an octopus ringing the church bells – which, according to legend, it did to warn the villagers of a Saracen attack.

Although there's no beach in Tellaro, nearby Fiascherino (a little over 1km north) has splendid sandy beaches, set on two sheltered bays that are ideal for swimming. It's hard not to fall for this area, as English writer DH Lawrence did while living here in 1913.