On a walking track just above Tellaro stands the ruins of Portesone, a former rural village that was abandoned in the 1600s (allegedly owing to a plague…
Tellaro
Backed by lush hillsides covered in olive trees and oaks, the faded pink and orange houses of Tellaro overlook several small bays on a ruggedly beautiful stretch of the Italian Riviera coastline. Just a few narrow lanes wind through the tightly compact village, past hidden squares and scenic overlooks before reaching the rocky shore. Sit on the square near the Chiesa San Giorgio and imagine an octopus ringing the church bells – which, according to legend, it did to warn the villagers of a Saracen attack.
Although there's no beach in Tellaro, nearby Fiascherino (a little over 1km north) has splendid sandy beaches, set on two sheltered bays that are ideal for swimming. It's hard not to fall for this area, as English writer DH Lawrence did while living here in 1913.
Explore Tellaro
- PPortesone
On a walking track just above Tellaro stands the ruins of Portesone, a former rural village that was abandoned in the 1600s (allegedly owing to a plague…
- FFiascherino Beach
Around 1km north of Tellaro, Fiascherino is not one beach, but two pretty stretches of sandy shoreline separated by a small promontory. The beaches lie…
- CChiesa di San Giorgio
Built in the second half of the 16th century, the imposing Chiesa San Giorgio occupies a strategic point overlooking the seaside. Over the portal, a bas…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tellaro.
See
Portesone
On a walking track just above Tellaro stands the ruins of Portesone, a former rural village that was abandoned in the 1600s (allegedly owing to a plague…
See
Fiascherino Beach
Around 1km north of Tellaro, Fiascherino is not one beach, but two pretty stretches of sandy shoreline separated by a small promontory. The beaches lie…
See
Chiesa di San Giorgio
Built in the second half of the 16th century, the imposing Chiesa San Giorgio occupies a strategic point overlooking the seaside. Over the portal, a bas…