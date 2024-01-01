Chiesa dell'Assunta

Orta San Giulio

LoginSave

A short walk uphill from the Piazza Mario Motta on the waterfront, this church dates back to the 15th century, though it was rebuilt in the 1700s. It has a fresco-covered interior with a few intriguing paintings including a depiction of San Carlo Borromeo in procession during the 1576 plague in Milan.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Baroque garden on the Island of Bella in Lake Maggiore.

    Isole Borromeo

    8.87 MILES

    The Borromean Gulf forms Lake Maggiore's most beautiful corner, sheltering the Borromean Islands and their spectacular, privately owned palaces. Closest…

  • Villa Della Porta Bozzolo

    Villa della Porta Bozzolo

    16.48 MILES

    In the unassuming town of Casalzuigno, about 9km east of Laveno, generations of nobles have swanned about the magnificent gardens of Villa della Porta…

  • The archaeological area of Castelseprio with the ruins of a village destroyed in the 13th century.

    Parco Archeologico di Castelseprio

    22.33 MILES

    Spread out in peaceful woods about 1.5km outside the village of Castelseprio, around 20km south of Varese, is the ancient archaeological site of Sibrium,…

  • Palazzo Borromeo

    Palazzo Borromeo

    8.85 MILES

    Presiding over 10 tiers of spectacular terraced gardens roamed by peacocks, this baroque palace is arguably Lake Maggiore's finest building. Wandering the…

  • Santa Caterina del Sasso

    Santa Caterina del Sasso

    10.62 MILES

    One of northern Italy's most spectacularly sited monasteries, Santa Caterina del Sasso clings to the high rocky face of Lago Maggiore's southeast shore…

  • Scherrer Park in Morcote, Switzerland.

    Parco Scherrer

    25.78 MILES

    Set in subtropical parkland, Parco Scherrer, 400m west of the boat stop in Morcote, is the dream come true of textile merchant and art enthusiast Hermann…

  • Isola San Giulio

    Isola San Giulio

    0.39 MILES

    Anchored barely 500m in front of Piazza Mario Motta is Isola San Giulio. The island is dominated by the 12th-century Basilica di San Giulio, full of…

  • View of Lago di Lugano and the city of Lugano from Monte San Giorgio summit.

    Monte San Giorgio

    27.37 MILES

    Rising in a pyramid above Lake Lugano, 1097m Monte San Giorgio has become Ticino’s mountain of myth thanks to its rich stash of Triassic marine-life…

View more attractions

Nearby Orta San Giulio attractions

1. Piazza Mario Motta

0.09 MILES

Here's a picture of how life really should be lived: rise early and head for a coffee on Piazza Mario Motta, gazing across at the sun-struck Isola San…

2. Orta San Giulio

0.1 MILES

Overlooking the forest-lined banks of the shimmering Lake Orta, this shore-hugging village has abundant allure. It occupies a kidney-shaped peninsula with…

3. Sacro Monte di San Francesco

0.14 MILES

Beyond the lush gardens and residences that mark the hill rising behind Orta is a kind of parallel ‘town’ – the sacro monte, where 20 small chapels…

4. Isola San Giulio

0.39 MILES

Anchored barely 500m in front of Piazza Mario Motta is Isola San Giulio. The island is dominated by the 12th-century Basilica di San Giulio, full of…

5. Basilica di San Giulio

0.45 MILES

This atmospheric church is the main attraction on the tiny Isola San Giulio and was built over various periods dating back to the 9th century. Its bell…

6. Monte Mottarone

6.2 MILES

The cable-car trip up Monte Mottarone (1492m) from the northwestern end of Stresa offers pretty views over Lake Maggiore, including Isola Bella and Isola…

7. Museo dell’Ombrello e del Parasole

6.61 MILES

Those driving to Mottarone or Orta San Giulio (for Lake Orta) from Stresa could stop in Gignese (8km from Stresa) for the intriguing Museo dell’Ombrello e…

8. Sacro Monte di San Carlo

6.81 MILES

When Milan's superstar bishop San Carlo Borromeo (1538–84) was declared a saint in 1610, his cousin Federico ordered the creation of a sacro monte in his…