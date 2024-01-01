A short walk uphill from the Piazza Mario Motta on the waterfront, this church dates back to the 15th century, though it was rebuilt in the 1700s. It has a fresco-covered interior with a few intriguing paintings including a depiction of San Carlo Borromeo in procession during the 1576 plague in Milan.
Chiesa dell'Assunta
Orta San Giulio
Anchored barely 500m in front of Piazza Mario Motta is Isola San Giulio. The island is dominated by the 12th-century Basilica di San Giulio, full of…
