Parco Archeologico di Castelseprio

Spread out in peaceful woods about 1.5km outside the village of Castelseprio, around 20km south of Varese, is the ancient archaeological site of Sibrium, a Lombard castrum (fortified settlement) with remains of fortress walls, various churches and towers. As long ago as the 5th or 6th century AD, the Lombards began erecting a fort on this site. By the 7th century it was a small town, with its Basilica di San Giovanni, houses and watchtowers.

Signage (in English) gives an overview of each site – entrance gates, towers, cistern, baptistery – as well as a rendering of what it might have looked like.