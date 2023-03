Dating back to the 5th century, the Monastero di Torba started life as a forward watchtower for the Lombard castrum (fortified settlement) of Sibrium; and it was the only one to remain intact. It was then turned into the centrepiece of a Benedictine convent and adorned with rare 8th-century frescoes.

The Monastero di Torba has a restaurant (mains around €12) with simple pastas and baked dishes.