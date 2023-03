One of the last remaining wooded wetlands in Lombardy, this 400-hectare site has several trails including a lakeside path with fine views across the reed beds to Angera. The reserve is an important nesting site for waterbirds, including moorhens, mallards and kingfishers. Just off shore is Isola Partegora, a protected island that's home to a colony of cormorants.

The park is located about 1.3km east of the ferry dock, with an entrance near Via Arena and Via Sandro Pertini.