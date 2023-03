At the heart of Ortygia is handsome Piazza Archimede, home to Giulio Moschetti's Fontana di Artemide. Constructed between 1906 and 1907, the fountain's leading lady is Artemis, the goddess of hunting. Speechless by her side is river god Alpheus, looking on as Aretusa – the object of his lust – undergoes a magical metamorphosis. According to legend, Artemis transformed her handmaiden Aretusa into a spring to protect her from Alpheus' bothersome advances.