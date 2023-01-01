Palazzo Spadaro

The convex balcony railings of this 18th-century aristocratic pad were cleverly designed to accommodate the era's hooped gowns. One can imagine the gentry swanning around the 1st-floor ballroom, crowned by a 19th-century fresco of Apollo and the Nine Muses. From it, visitors can peer into the baron's bedroom, the only room preserved in its original state. The palace now houses paintings by the Gruppo di Scicli (Scicli Group), a 20th-century collective of artists led by the late Piero Guccione.

Cumulative tickets are available, including a full-tour ticket (€8) that includes guided tours of the nearby Chiesa di Santa Teresa and the Palazzo Municipio, the latter home to two sets used in the popular TV series Inspector Montalbano.