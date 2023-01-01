Chiesa di San Giovanni Evangelista

After the earthquake of 1693 reduced the original church to rubble, construction of the current baroque beauty began in 1760. Behind its elegant convex-concave facade, a stucco-adorned interior houses the Cristo di Burgos (Christ of Burgos), a late 17th-century painting also known as Cristo in gonnella (Christ in a Skirt). Viewed upside down, Christ's long white robe resembles a goblet. Note also the three ostrich eggs at Christ's feet, a common medieval symbol representing Christ's conception, death and resurrection.