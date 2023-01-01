Palazzo Municipio

To fans of the popular TV series Commissario Montelbano (Inspector Montalbano), Scicli's Town Hall – completed in 1906 – is better known as police headquarters of the fictional town of Vigàta. Thirty-minute guided tours of the building take in two sets used in the show: the police station directed by Montalbano and the grander office of Montalbano's boss, Questore Bonetti Alderighi, the chief of police.

Taping of the series takes place in spring or summer, when you may just stumble upon the rugged inspector (played by actor Luca Zingaretti) on Scicli's photogenic streets. Combination tickets are available, including a full-tour ticket (€8) that includes guided tours of the nearby Palazzo Spadaro and Chiesa di Santa Teresa.