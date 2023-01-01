Chiesa Madonna del Carmine

Completed in 1769, this Carmelite church dominates the southwest corner of handsome Piazza Busacca. Its pure white interior harbours stuccowork by master Giovanni Gianforma and Salvatore Alì, as well as a rare depiction of Carmelite nun and mystic Maria Maddalena de' Pazzi (Mary Magdalene de' Pazzi), born into a wealthy Florentine family in 1566 and reputedly good at predicting the future. It's one of several 18th-century paintings by Noto-born artist Costantino Carasi in the church.

The adjoining convent – built between 1775 and 1778 and spanning the western flank of the piazza – harbours a beautiful courtyard that's worth a peek.