Museo della Cultura e delle Arti Figurative Bizantine e Normanne

Tyrrhenian Coast

Next to the 16th-century Chiesa di San Teodoro, in a restored 16th-century Benedictine monastery, is a lovely space showing fresco fragments from the town's churches and a somewhat motley collection of columns, capitals and other bits and pieces from the Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Norman periods, most of them excavated in the surrounding area.

