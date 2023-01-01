A 400m walk north of Piazza del Popolo lies Piazza Moro, home to two exquisite baroque churches: the Chiesa Madre (on the southern flank) and the Chiesa di San Paolo (on the northern flank). Together they form a theatrical ensemble of columns, gargoyles and fleurs-de-lis. At the top of Via Annunziata (the main road leading right out of Piazza Moro) is another baroque treasures, the Chiesa dell'Annunziata, featuring a richly adorned portal of twirling columns.