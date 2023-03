Off Piazza del Popolo is the former home of the poet and scholar Antonino Uccello (1922–79), a museum since 1984. Uccello devoted himself to preserving what he feared was disappearing from Sicilian life, so this is the place to go if you want to see what 18th-century farmers would have worn or how they ground olives to make oil.

The museum houses a traditional stable, bedroom and living quarters.