Grotta di Sa Ohe

Eastern Sardinia

LoginSave

Hidden deep in the Valle di Lanaittu are the Grotta Sa Ohe and Su Ventu, two caves linked by a natural siphon. The former, open to the public, is a wild and enchanting place, named ‘Cave of the Voice’ after the water that gurgles in its secret underground caverns; the latter, closed indefinitely at research time, has some wonderful stalactites and stalagmites.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cala Goloritze, Orosei Gulf, Sardinia, Italy.

    Cala Goloritzè

    14.9 MILES

    The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…

  • Tiscali

    Tiscali

    1.74 MILES

    Hidden in a mountaintop cave deep in the Valle di Lanaittu, the mysterious nuraghic village of Tiscali is one of Sardinia’s must-see archaeological…

  • Cala Mariolu

    Cala Mariolu

    13.65 MILES

    Reachable only by boat or by a demanding three-hour trek from the Altopiano del Golgo, Cala Mariolu is arguably one of the most sublime spots on the coast…

  • Woman hiking inside the deepest canyon in Europe - Activity and Health concept - Gola Su Gorroppu.

    Gola Su Gorropu

    5.05 MILES

    Sardinia's most spectacular gorge is flanked by limestone walls towering up to 500m in height. The endemic (and endangered) Aquilegia nuragica plant grows…

  • Su Gologone

    Su Gologone

    2.29 MILES

    Tucked beneath sheer limestone cliffs, this gorgeous mountain spring is the final outflow point for Italy's largest underground river system. Water…

  • Museo Etnografico Sardo

    Museo Etnografico Sardo

    8.96 MILES

    Beautifully renovated in 2016, this museum zooms in on Sardinian folklore, harbouring a peerless collection of filigree jewellery, carpets, tapestries,…

  • Museo delle Maschere Mediterranee

    Museo delle Maschere Mediterranee

    11.14 MILES

    Get a firsthand feel for Mamoiada's carnival at this small but engaging museum. The three-part exhibit starts with a film that allows you to vicariously…

  • Trail to grotta del Bue Marino in Cala Gonone, Sardinia, Italy

    Grotta del Bue Marino

    7.29 MILES

    It’s a scenic 40-minute hike from Cala Fuili, or a speedy boat ride from Cala Gonone, to this enchanting grotto. It was the last island refuge of the rare…

View more attractions

Nearby Eastern Sardinia attractions

1. Sa Sedda ‘e Sos Carros

0.1 MILES

The 5-hectare site of Sa Sedda ‘e Sos Carros is sprinkled with the remains of some 150 nuraghe huts, but the standout attraction – unique among Sardinia's…

2. Grotta Corbeddu

0.14 MILES

Named for Giovanni Corbeddu, the notorious 19th-century bandit who used to hide out here, this 150m-deep cave has also been the site of ongoing…

3. Tiscali

1.74 MILES

Hidden in a mountaintop cave deep in the Valle di Lanaittu, the mysterious nuraghic village of Tiscali is one of Sardinia’s must-see archaeological…

4. Su Gologone

2.29 MILES

Tucked beneath sheer limestone cliffs, this gorgeous mountain spring is the final outflow point for Italy's largest underground river system. Water…

5. Domus de Jana Biduai

2.45 MILES

Signposted along the Dorgali–Ponte Sa Barva road, this ancient nuraghic tomb is reached by stepping stones across the river.

6. Chiesa di San Lussorio

4.38 MILES

The blessedly simple 14th-century Chiesa di San Lussorio is one of Oliena's wonderful old churches.

8. Gola Su Gorropu

5.05 MILES

Sardinia's most spectacular gorge is flanked by limestone walls towering up to 500m in height. The endemic (and endangered) Aquilegia nuragica plant grows…