Hidden deep in the Valle di Lanaittu are the Grotta Sa Ohe and Su Ventu, two caves linked by a natural siphon. The former, open to the public, is a wild and enchanting place, named ‘Cave of the Voice’ after the water that gurgles in its secret underground caverns; the latter, closed indefinitely at research time, has some wonderful stalactites and stalagmites.
Grotta di Sa Ohe
Eastern Sardinia
