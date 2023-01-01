Named for Giovanni Corbeddu, the notorious 19th-century bandit who used to hide out here, this 150m-deep cave has also been the site of ongoing archaeological digs. Significant finds unearthed here include human bones dating back 22,000 years, as well as skeletons of the rabbit-like Sardinian pika (Prolagus sardus). The cave's scenic attractions include a few impressive rock formations and a graffiti signature legendarily carved into the stone by Corbeddu himself.

Find it off SP46, about 9.5km into the Valle di Lanaittu.