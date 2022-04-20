Getty Images/age fotostock RM

Sassari

Sassari, Sardinia's second-largest city, is a proud and cultured university town with a handsome historic centre and an unpretentious, workaday vibe.

Like many Italian towns it hides its charms behind an outer shell of drab apartment blocks and confusing, traffic-choked roads. But once through to the inner sanctum it opens up, revealing a grand centre of wide boulevards, impressive piazzas and stately palazzi. In the evocative and slightly rundown centro storico (historic centre), medieval alleyways hum with Dickensian activity as residents run about their daily business amid grimy facades and hidden churches.

Explore Sassari

  • M

    Museo Nazionale Sanna

    Sassari's premier museum, housed in a grand Palladian villa, has a comprehensive archaeological collection and an ethnographical section dedicated to…

  • P

    Piazza Italia

    Sassari’s largest piazza is one of Sardinia’s most impressive public spaces. Covering about a hectare, it is surrounded by imposing 19th-century buildings…

  • D

    Duomo

    Sassari’s principal cathedral dazzles with its 18th-century baroque facade, a giddy free-for-all of statues, reliefs, friezes and busts. It's all a front,…

  • M

    Museo della Città

    This museum dedicated to Sassari's history is spread over three sites. Its main seat is Palazzo di Città, where exhibits illustrate the city's urban…

  • C

    Corso Vittorio Emanuele II

    The main drag through the centro storico, Corso Vittorio Emanuele II follows the path of the ancient Roman road from Porto Torres to Cagliari. Little…

  • C

    Chiesa di Santa Maria di Betlem

    With its distinctive dome and proud Romanesque facade, the much-loved Chiesa di Santa Maria di Betlem reveals a curious blend of architectural styles. The…

  • M

    Museo della Brigata Sassari

    Sassari is home to one of Italy’s most revered army regiments. The Sassari Brigade was established in 1915 and during WWI established a reputation for…

  • P

    Pinacoteca Nazionale di Sassari

    Housed in a 16th-century Jesuit college, Sassari's municipal art collection boasts more than 400 paintings from the Middle Ages to the 20th century. Of…

