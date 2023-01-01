On the western side of the Nora promontory, you can often spy pink flamingos stalking around the Laguna di Nora. To learn more about the lagoon and its aquatic fauna, pop into the visitor centre, which has a small aquarium and displays dedicated to whales and dolphins. There are also nature trails and, in summer, you can sign up for snorkelling tours and canoe outings.

Near the entrance to the lagoon are two beaches: the pleasant Spiaggia di Nora and, a little further around, the bigger Spiaggia Su Guventeddu.