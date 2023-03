Before heading up to the archaeological site at Nora, take a moment to stop at this pint-sized Romanesque church. Dating to the 12th century, it marks the spot where the disgraced Roman commander Ephysius was executed for his Christian beliefs in AD 303. Despite its modest dimensions, it's the scene of great celebrations on 1 May as pilgrims bring the effigy of St Ephysius here as part of Cagliari's Festa di Sant'Efisio.