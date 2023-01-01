Eleven kilometres northwest of Dorgali, at Km 25 on the SP38, is Serra Orrios, a ruined nuraghic village inhabited between 1500 BC and 250 BC. Nestled among olive groves, the remains comprise a cluster of 70 or so horseshoe-shaped huts grouped around two basalt-hewn temples: Tempietto A, thought to be used by visiting pilgrims, and Tempietto B, for the villagers. There’s a diagram near the entrance, which helps to understand the site, as the guided tours are in Italian only.

A third temple has also been discovered, leading experts to surmise that this may have been a significant religious centre.