Around 5km from Grotta di Ispinigoli, on the country road towards Cala Gonone, S’Abba Frisca is an ethnographic treasure trove. Centred on a lake and waterfalls, its gardens bristle with centuries-old olive trees, macchia and medicinal plants. As you wander, look out for rare Sardinian tortoises milling around. Other displays bringing Sardinia’s cultural heritage to life include a shepherd’s hut built from basalt and juniper, old olive and wine presses, a pane carasau bread oven, traditional costumes and blacksmith tools.