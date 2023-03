Signposted 3km north of the intersection of the SP38 and the SS129 (Nuoro–Orosei road), S'Ena 'e Thomes is a fine example of a tomba di gigante (literally ‘giants' tomb’; ancient mass grave) built at the height of the nuraghic period. A narrow path winds through marshy farmland to the central, oval-shaped stone stele (3.65m tall and 2.10m wide), which closes off the ancient burial chamber.